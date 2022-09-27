Poland to freeze electricity prices for households in 2023

The Polish government has approved a proposal to freeze the price of the first 2,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity consumed by households in 2023.

The Polish Council of Ministers decided to apply a three-stage tariff on household electricity bills on late Monday.

Separate tariffs were determined for electricity consumption of 2,000, 2,600 and 3,000 kilowatt-hours next year.

Polish citizens will pay bills without an increase in their consumption of up to 2,000 kilowatt-hours. This limit will be 2,600 kilowatt-hours for disabled citizens and 3,000 kilowatt-hours for large families and farmers.

According to calculations, the number of households that will benefit from "frozen" prices will be 17 million.

In addition, households in the country that reduce their electricity consumption by 10% will be rewarded with an additional 10% discount on their bills.