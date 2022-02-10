Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, his official Clarence House residence said on Thursday.

In a Twitter post, it said: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.”

“HRH (His Royal Highness) is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

No further details were provided.

The 73-year-old had also contracted the virus in March 2020.