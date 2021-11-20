Protests against COVID-19 restrictions turn violent in Netherlands

Protests against coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands turned violent late Friday in Rotterdam.

At least two people were injured by police and at least one police car was destroyed and others damaged by the protesters on Coolsingel street, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

Other vehicles, buildings and property were set on fire and a journalist was attacked and his camera destroyed by protesters.

Rotterdam police said protesters set various places on fire, set off fireworks and police fired several warning shots, adding that officers are on the scene "in large numbers and are trying to restore order."

Police said access to Coolsingel and metro stations in the area has also been restricted, with water cannons deployed.