Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone Tuesday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to the Kremlin.

Putin underlined that conditions there have improved and the Nov. 9 agreement is being complied with, the Kremlin said in a written statement.

The two leaders confirmed their mutual readiness for further coordination on various aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue within the OSCE Minsk group, the statement added.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27 and ended with a Russia-brokered truce 44 days later.

Baku liberated several strategic cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages from occupation during this time.

AA

Last Mod: 23 Aralık 2020, 14:12