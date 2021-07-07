Russia concerned over UK's statement about navigation in Black Sea

Russia Wednesday voiced concern over British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab's statement about the British Navy ships’ passage from the Black Sea, warning that Russia will take measures every time its territorial waters are violated.

As for the incident with the British Royal Navy destroyer, Moscow and London did not and do not have any contacts following the incident, and the relations between the two countries are "frozen," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

“The border guards will take actions that are prescribed to them by related instructions in case of violation of the state border and, of course, all diplomatic tools will also be used,” he said.

Asked how to avoid such incidents, Peskov said: “It is necessary to refrain from violating Russia's state border.”

On June 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said the country's border guards stopped a British Royal Navy destroyer -- HMS Defender -- that Russia said was violating its waters.

According to the ministry, the Defender entered the Russian territorial waters near Cape Fiolent in the Black Sea, did not respond to warnings of the Russian coastal forces, and only turned back when warning shots were fired.

The British Defense Ministry rejected the Russian claims that warning shots were fired at one of its vessels in the Black Sea, saying the Royal Navy ship was conducting "innocent passage" through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law.

In a separate statement, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the Defender "was taking the shortest and most direct route".

“It is an internationally recognized traffic route. We've got every right to conduct innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters, according to international law. That's what we'll continue to do,” he said.

