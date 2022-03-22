Russian army intervenes during demonstration in Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russian soldiers intervened Tuesday during a demonstration in the center of the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser and former deputy minister at the Interior Ministry, said Ukrainians in Kherson organized a protest against the Russian army.

Noting that Russian forces used tear gas against demonstrators, he said the Russian army intervened by shooting into the air.

"Today's Kherson surprises with its courage as always. People went to a peaceful demonstration. Tear gas was used to disperse them,” he said.

After the Russian army entered Kherson on March 2, there were difficulties in the supply of food and other products in the city.

On March 19, the Russian army blocked humanitarian aid consisting of 14 trucks, including meat, baby food, food products and medicines.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 925 civilians have been killed during the war in Ukraine and nearly 1,500 others have been injured, according to the UN's tally.

The international body warns, however, that the true toll is "considerably higher."

More than 3.5 million people have so far fled Ukraine amid Russian attacks, according to the UN refugee agency.