Russian Defense Ministry reports explosion at ammunition depot in Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday an explosion at an ammunition depot in Crimea.

"On the morning of Aug. 16, as a result of sabotage, a military warehouse was damaged in the area of the settlement of Dzhankoy," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the explosion damaged civilian objects, including power lines, power plants, railway tracks, and residential buildings.

The incident did not cause casualties or severe injuries, the ministry noted.

"There are no seriously injured. The necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the sabotage," the statement said.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported that at about 06.15 a.m. local time (0315GMT), a fire occurred in the area of the settlement of Mayskoye (Dzhankoy district of Crimea) on the territory of a temporary ammunition depot of one of the military units.

As a result of the fire, the stored ammunition detonated, injuring two people -- one person had a shrapnel wound to his leg and another was discharged from the hospital after a medical examination.