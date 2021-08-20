Russian president, German chancellor meet in Moscow

Angela Merkel on last trip to Russia before she steps down as Germany's chancellor later this year.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the capital Moscow on Friday.

This is Merkel’s last visit to Russia as chancellor, with the 67-year-old due to step down later this year.

Putin opened the meeting by stressing Germany’s importance as Russia’s second-largest economic partner.

After a decline in 2020, he said, trade turnover between the two countries doubled in the first half of this year.

“We have a lot of questions that need to be discussed in a personal format. So, I am sure that this will be not only a farewell visit related to your decision not to seek re-election as federal chancellor, but also a visit filled with serious, business-like content,” Putin said.

Acknowledging that this would be her last trip to Russia as Germany’s chancellor, Merkel said she had a lot to discuss with the Russian leader, including the situation in Libya and Afghanistan.

She said Russia and Germany have differences on a number of issues, but the two countries will continue to pursue dialogue and remain in contact.

