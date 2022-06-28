Scotland to hold 2nd independence referendum next year

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that the country may hold a second independence referendum on Oct. 19, 2023.

Sturgeon’s announcement came as the government published a new bill on the second vote.

Speaking at the parliament, Sturgeon said the government is publishing today the new Scottish independence referendum bill.

The purpose of the referendum is “to ascertain the views of the people of Scotland on whether or not Scotland should be an independent country,” Sturgeon said.

She also said the referendum must be lawful and the Scottish government will reveal what it is going to do if the local Westminster government blocks such a vote.