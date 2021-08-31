Serbian president welcomes Turkish investments

The Serbian president on Tuesday welcomed Turkey's growing interest in investing in the Balkan country's economy.

Aleksandar Vucic's remarks came after a meeting with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the capital Belgrade.

"Investments of Turkish companies in Serbia in the last two years are intensifying with the prospects of further growth ... I welcome Turkey's growing interest to invest in the Serbian economy, as well as the realization of a series of investments in underdeveloped parts of Serbia," said Vucic.

The meeting focused on the improvement and further strengthening of bilateral and economic cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of importance.

Vucic expressed satisfaction with the achieved level of bilateral relations, which is characterized by intensive political dialogue, deepened cooperation and mutual trust and respect.

During the session, it was agreed that the exceptional personal and professional relationship between the two presidents significantly contributes to the development of political, economic and other ties between Serbia and Turkey.

Cavusoglu conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings, and invited President Vucic to visit Turkey to hold a new session of the high cooperation council.

AA