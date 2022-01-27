Spain rescues 131 asylum seekers off Canary Islands

Spain's maritime security agency on Thursday rescued 131 asylum seekers trying to reach the Canary Islands, according to local reports.

The asylum seekers, including eight minors, were on board three vessels.

Citing a spokeswoman, Spanish news agency EFE reported that the first vessel was an inflatable boat with 37 people, including two minors, of North African origin on board. The boat was approaching Lanzarote.

Another inflatable boat was rescued with 56 people, including six minors, of sub-Saharan origin, according to COPE radio.

The last boat was rescued off the coast of Lanzarote.

