Striking street art puts Bosnia's Mostar in global spotlight

Mostar, a historic city in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, is garnering global attention for something quite different from its rich past: its street art.

Street Art Cities, a platform dedicated to the art form, recently included Mostar in a list of 25 cities with the most impressive street art.

Mostar’s own Street Art Festival has drawn many famous artists over the years and their murals have become a vital part of the city, according to Marina Djapic, one of the festival’s organizers.

“In Mostar, we have murals by artists from the US, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Serbia, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Soon we will also be hosting the famous Croatian street artist Lonac,” Djapic told Anadolu Agency.

Street Art Cities, according to a description on its website, was started in 2016 “as a small attempt to create an online map to help out two street art hunters in Heerlen and Antwerp hunt more effectively in their cities”.

The platform has since grown to become one of the largest street art communities in the world.