Suspects arrested after 2 police officers shot dead in Germany

Prosecutors say suspects were involved in illegal hunting of wild animals, tried to escape from police.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting and killing of two police officers during a traffic stop in southwestern Germany, authorities said on Tuesday.

The two men, aged 38 and 32, were involved in illegal hunting of wild animals in this region, German prosecutors told a news conference in Kaiserslautern.

The suspects were out that night for poaching, they fired at police officers during a traffic stop in Kusel, and then fled from the area, chief prosecutor Stefan Orthen said.

During searches in a vehicle used by the suspects, a large number of poached wild animals have been found, he added.

Kaiserslautern’s police chief Frank Gautsche said the suspects had no political motivation or ties to any far-right groups, according to preliminary investigation.

Two police officers, aged 24 and 29, were shot dead during the incident in Kusel in the early hours of Monday morning.

