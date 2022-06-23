Sweden's state TV interviews terror leader amid membership bid to NATO

Despite Türkiye's repeated calls on Sweden to cut off its links with terror groups, Stockholm continues abetting PKK/YPG terrorists, as the country's state-run broadcaster recently posted an interview with a terrorist ringleader.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT aired an interview with Ferhat Abdi Sahin, code-named "Mazlum Abdi", who is one of the ringleaders of the YPG/PKK terror group, at a time when the Scandinavian nation has been holding negotiations with Türkiye on its NATO bid.

Speaking to SVT from his so-called office where he has been hiding, Sahin said they would respond to a possible operation by Türkiye aimed at clearing some areas in northern Syria near the Turkish border of terrorists.

Sahin claimed that Türkiye was putting pressure on NATO countries for its possible operation in northern Syria.

He also urged Sweden to continue its support.

On May 25, when Sweden and Finland sent a delegation for talks with the Turkish delegation, SVT interviewed Salih Muslim, another ringleader of the YPG/PKK terror group, at the US military base where he was hiding in northern Syria.

Slamming the interview, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "It is quite interesting. On the day of the meeting, they are interviewing Salih Muslim on Swedish state TV in the evening."

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last month, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups, particularly the PKK terror group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.