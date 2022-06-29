Sweden says will work closely with Türkiye on extradition of criminals

Türkiye and Sweden will work closely on the extradition of criminals, the Swedish premier said Wednesday.

Speaking to Finnish state broadcaster YLE, Magdalena Andersson said that Sweden will show how it deals with terrorism in line with international law.

Describing talks with Türkiye as “constructive,” Andersson said that they have spoken to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“If three parties are sitting in a room and wanting to agree, then you can go ahead with it,” she said.

Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden on Tuesday signed a memorandum on the Nordic countries’ NATO bids following four-way talks in Madrid.

The memorandum conditions Finland and Sweden to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns and lifts an arms embargo on Ankara.

In return, Türkiye allows the Nordic countries to become NATO members.