Sweden to formally apply for NATO membership at June end, report claims

Sweden will formally apply for NATO membership at the end of June, a local Swedish newspaper claimed on Wednesday.

According to the SvD daily, Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson intends to apply for NATO membership during the bloc's two-day meeting in Madrid on June 29-30.

Following Russia's war in Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, all eyes returned to the neutral countries for the possibility of reconsidering their security positions.

At least 1,892 civilians have been killed and 2,558 injured in Ukraine since the war started, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.​​​​​​​