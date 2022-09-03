Swedish paper producer halts operation over increasing energy cost

A paper mill in Sweden on Thursday announced the suspension of production due to high energy prices.

Jens Olson, CEO of the Lessebo, announced the decision, calling on politicians to take action regarding increasing energy prices, the local SVT channel reported.

Some 110 people were working in the company.

Meanwhile, the factory said in a statement that the annual electricity bill of 30 million Kronor ($2.78 million) increased to 190 million Kronor ($17.6 million).

