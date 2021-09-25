Thousands of Scots march for new independence vote

Thousands of Scots marched to demand for independence from the UK in nation’s capital Edinburgh on Saturday.

The march started near the Royal Commonwealth Pool just after midday and protesters marched through the city streets to arrive at the Scottish parliament.

The colorful rally saw protesters carrying thousands of Scottish flags, playing drums and back pies.

Some banners carried at the rally read “Break Up the British State,” “Independence Now” and “Hope over Fear.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently said the country will go for a public vote on independence for the second time by the end of 2023.

The Scottish Parliament has a pro-independence majority which would be enough to legislate a second referendum but a new referendum is subjected to approval from the central British government.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has constantly rejected the idea of a new referendum on Scottish independence, repeatedly saying that Scots made their choice in a 2014 referendum.

However, Sturgeon has argued that circumstances have changed with Brexit, and Scotland has been dragged from the EU against its will as 62% voted to remain part of the bloc in 2016.

The first referendum that asked Scottish voters whether they would want to break free from the UK was held in 2014, two years before the historic EU referendum.

The government under then-Prime Minister David Cameron pledged better understanding for Scots from Westminster and “extensive new powers” for the Scottish Parliament.

The SNP, the party which led the independence campaign, had full confidence that the country would survive and even be better off outside the UK, strengthened by the nation’s oil fields in the North Sea, world-famous malt whiskey, textile, jet engines, and various banking and financial services.

But Scots rejected separation from the rest of the UK, as just over 2 million votes (55.3%) were cast to remain part of the kingdom, while 1.62 million (44.7%) people voted for independence.

