Top EU diplomat ‘strongly’ condemns Russian attacks on Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday “strongly" condemned Russia’s attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities.

In a message shared on Twitter, Borrell said he is “deeply shocked by Russia’s attacks on civilians in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.”

He condemned the attacks “in the strongest possible terms,” and pointed out that “such acts have no place in 21st century.”

Borrell also reiterated the bloc’s support for Ukraine and promised additional military aid.

At least 8 people died and 24 others got injured on Monday morning after Russia carried out a strike on one of the Ukrainian capital’s urban districts, Shevchenkivskyi.

Kyiv remains under threat, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that the main streets in the capital were now blocked by security forces while rescue efforts are underway.

Later, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said that a Russian missile hit the street where security agencies and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office are located.