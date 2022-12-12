Trade unions in Belgium announce day-long strike

Various trade unions in Belgium have called for a one-day strike on Dec. 16 to demand better wages in the face of rising costs of living.

The strike will likely affect negatively businesses and transportation across the country.

The unions are demanding higher salaries and a ceiling price on energy products.

Meanwhile, Brussels Airport will implement various measures to prevent disruptions due to the strike.

A significant portion of the airport's security and ground services staff are expected to join the strike.

To prevent disruptions, Brussels Airport has asked airline companies to reduce their daily flight capacity by 70%.

In this context, passengers who have a flight from Brussels on Dec. 16 will be informed by carriers about the situation.