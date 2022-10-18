Transport, education affected by nationwide strike in France

A nationwide strike by French trade unions caused major transport disruptions across France on Tuesday, amid the ongoing strike in oil depots.

The strike, caused by a dispute over pay rises, is joined by four big unions, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Force Ouvriere (FO), Unitary Trade Union Federation (FSU) and Solidaires.

Tuesday's industrial action also badly affected public sectors, including education, the civil service, transport and fuel distribution as walkouts continued at TotalEnergies.

The National Railway Company (SNCF), said no less than one regional train and one inter-city train out of two are canceled and the Paris metro has appeared not to be affected.

Major disruptions caused by the strike mainly affected the public buses, a third of which were canceled on Tuesday.

Vocational schools saw 6% of their teachers joining the strike.

More than 150 rallies and demonstrations are expected in all major cities across France, including the capital Paris.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the hard-left party La France Insoumise, welcomed the strike and likened the demonstration at the Gare de Lyon to the May 1968 student revolts, which eventually involved millions of workers.

The National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) reported inflation at 5.6% over one year as of the end of September.

Tuesday’s strike came on the back of weeks-long industrial action that has affected France’s major refineries and caused fuel shortages. The soaring energy prices have fueled the hyperinflation problem in the country.