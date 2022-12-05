Trial begins for 2016 Brussels attacks that killed 32

The trial for the Brussels terror attacks of 2016 which killed 32 people began Monday.

Six years after the attacks, 10 men accused of being members of a terrorist cell of Daesh/ISIS will go on trial, one of them in absentia as he is believed to have been killed in Syria.

Two attacks hit the Zaventem airport and a metro line in Belgium's capital in 2016, leaving dozens dead and 340 others injured.

Salah Abdeslam is among the defendants. He was also sentenced to life imprisonment by a French court in June for his role in the Paris attacks that killed 130 people in November 2015.

The trial, which is expected to end in June 2023, is being held at the former NATO headquarters, redesigned to meet the trial’s high security demands.