UK army to focus on unmanned units in defense shakeup

The British Armed Forces is planning to reduce the number of personnel active in their ranks and will focus on the use of unmanned technologies as part of its plans to further modernize and upgrade its military capabilities.

The Defense Ministry on Monday set out its new defense strategy outlining the 2030 vision for the armed forces. The strategy, "Defence in a Competitive Age," will ensure the preparedness of the military against emerging global threats and will become a threat-focused integrated force with changes across its land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace commands.

“This Defence Command Paper ensures our armed forces are threat-focused, modernised and financially sustainable. Our military will be ready to confront future challenges, seize new opportunities for Global Britain and lay the foundations of a more secure and prosperous Union,” Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement.

“Our people and their expertise are at the heart of what we do and further investments into training, welfare and support facilities will be reflective of this and ensure our armed forces are well equipped to face tomorrow’s threats today,” Wallace added.

According to the new strategy, the Defense Ministry will receive a £3-billion ($4.13-billion) investment to upgrade the land forces to become more "agile, integrated, lethal, and expeditionary." As part of the investment, the forces will receive new vehicles, long-range rocket systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare, and cyber capabilities.

Most importantly, however, is the shift of the armed forces from relying on regular forces to using newer and more powerful unmanned technologies to project more robust offensive capabilities. A £6.6-billion investment will be made in research and development projects leading to the development of cutting-edge technologies, allowing the UK a strategic advantage over its adversaries on the global stage.

AA