UK calls Putin's partial mobilization, 'illegal annexation' plan 'admission of failure'

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order of partial mobilization and plans to hold “illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine” as “an admission that his plan in Ukraine is failing.”

Wallace said: "He [Vladimir Putin] and his defense minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill-equipped and badly led.

"No amount of propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russian is becoming a global pariah."

Wallace’s remarks came following Putin’s announcement of “partial mobilization” on Wednesday morning.

"I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff to declare partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," Putin said in a televised address to the nation.

Putin added that he had already signed the relevant decree. Mobilization activities started Wednesday.