UK least vaccine hesitant country: Poll

Brits are the least vaccine hesitant of all countries, according to a new poll released by YouGov on Wednesday.

Carried out on April 19-20, the survey found just 11% of Brits were vaccine hesitant – with 6% saying they would refuse a vaccine, and 5% being unsure.

This is the lowest figure in all the countries YouGov have polled. For comparisons with Europe, the same pollster found in the same poll that vaccine hesitancy in France is 45%, in Germany 33%, in Italy 29%, and in Spain 19%.

In the US, vaccine hesitancy is 35%, in India 22%, and the United Arab Emirates 14%.

Moreover, vaccine hesitancy in the UK has declined significantly since YouGov first polled the public in mid-November.

Then, 39% of Brits were vaccine hesitant – with 15% saying they would refuse a vaccine, and 24% being unsure.

The survey also found that vaccine hesitancy has declined in all social groups across the UK.

The British government is aiming to offer all adults their first doses of vaccines by the end of July.

Up to and including April 26, over 33.8 million first doses of vaccines have been administered in the UK, and over 13.2 million second doses.

