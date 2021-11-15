UK police declare Liverpool explosion 'terror incident'

An explosion that killed a person and injured another in Liverpool on Sunday has been declared a “terror incident,” British police said Monday.

Police told a news conference that a fourth person was arrested from Kensington area as part of the investigation, which is also supported by intelligence services.

Russ Jackson, head of Counter Terrorism Police North West, said the four men arrested in connection with the incident will be interviewed by Counter Terrorism officers.

He said the police believe an explosive device was brought to the taxi that burnt down after the explosion by the passenger who died in the incident.

“Remarkably, the taxi driver escaped from the cab, he’s being treated for injuries he sustained and is now released from hospital,” he said.

The news conference also heard that police found “significant items” in raids and searches that followed the incident in Liverpool.

Three men were arrested by the UK’s counter-terrorism on Sunday.

The men – aged 29, 26, and 21 – were detained in the Kensington area of Liverpool and later arrested under the Terrorism Act, in connection with the explosion that took place outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Merseyside police said they were called to the hospital at 10.59 a.m. over an incident, and images showing a car on fire were largely shared on social media.