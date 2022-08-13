UK premier admits gov't not doing enough on cost-of-living crisis

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to local media on Friday that the government was not giving the public enough financial support amid the country’s escalating cost-of-living crisis.

Johnson highlighted existing measures the government had taken, before adding that any new measures would have to be decided by the next prime minister.

Conservative party members are deciding between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The announcement will be made on Sept. 5.

“No,” Johnson replied when asked whether the government was doing enough to support people at the moment.

He continued: “What we're doing in addition is trying to make sure that by October, by January, there is further support and what the government will be doing, whoever is the prime minister, is making sure there is extra cash to help people."

"The money has started to come through. I think it is very important for people to understand, most people have not yet received the help the government has already allocated, so over the course of the next couple of months you will see about eight million households get another £326 ($395), you will see everybody in October get help with the energy support scheme,” Johnson said.

"I'm not going to pretend that things are easy for people right now. You're right to push me because we're doing everything that we can,” he added.

"But there's more money coming anyway, as a result of the decisions being taken, there will be further help coming in October and in the new year,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News: "My message to families today is: we will have those options ready to go.”

"Yesterday I met with the industry to look at what more we can do on direct debit, on pre-payment meters, all the things that families are worried about,” he added.

"We're making sure we're doing the work so on 5 September, the new prime minister can hit the ground running and get those things into place,” he said.