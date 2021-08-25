UK's COVID-19 travel update imminent

The British government will update its travel list and is expected to add several European countries to its green list of safe countries.

Turkey is expected to be removed from the red list and added to the amber list. Under the current traffic light travel system, people entering the UK from red-listed countries are mandated to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, whereas those entering from an amber-listed country are to self-isolate at home.

"The scientific data on COVID-19 support our expectation that Turkey will be removed from the red list at the upcoming review,” Sky News quoted the Turkish Embassy in London as saying.

Turkey has been on the UK’s red list since May. British and Irish nationals, as well as those who have residence rights, are able to return but must quarantine in a hotel for 11 days at a cost of over £2,000 (around $2,742).

