UK to send advanced air-to-air missiles to Ukraine

Britain will supply Ukraine with Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (Amraam) rockets that will allow them to shoot down Russian cruise missiles, the British defense secretary said on Thursday.

The Amraam missiles are to be used with a US-ground-launch system.

Russia recently launched a series of intense missile strikes across Ukraine after the Kersch bridge, which links Russia to Crimea, was blown up.

In a statement, Ben Wallace said: “Russia’s latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation. So today I have authorised the supply of Amraam anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.”

Hundreds more air defense missiles and aerial drones will also be sent as part of the package.

“These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defence,” Wallace said.