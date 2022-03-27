Ukraine claims 16,600 Russian soldiers killed since war began

Some 16,600 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 121 Russian aircraft, 127 helicopters, 582 tanks, 1,664 armored carriers, 294 cannons, 93 rocket launcher systems, and 52 air defense systems since Feb. 24, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

The Russian forces also lost 1,144 vehicles, seven light speedboats, 73 fuel vehicles, and 56 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), it added.

At least 1,104 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,754 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 3.8 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.