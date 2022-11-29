Ukraine's first lady to address UK lawmakers

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska will address British lawmakers on Tuesday as part of her visit to the UK.

Zelenska visited Downing Street on Monday, where she was welcomed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty.

She also spoke at an international conference on preventing sexual violence in conflicts, warning that sexual violence was being perpetrated “systematically and openly” as Russia continues its war on Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Sunak visited Kyiv for his first meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenksyy, where he reaffirmed UK’s support for Ukraine.