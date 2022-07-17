Ukrainian cargo plane crashes in northern Greece

A Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane crashed Saturday in northern Greece near Kavala, according to the Greek Civil aviation authority.

The plane took off from Serbia and was headed to Jordan.

Initial information said the pilot requested permission to make an emergency landing because of engine failure but the plane did not manage to reach the airport. A fire broke out in one of the plane’s engines while in flight which is believed to have caused the crash, said officials.

The plane crashed in farmland between two villages.

The fire department cordoned off the area as the toxicity of the cargo on the aircraft is not known.

A team of pyro technicians is expected at the crash site to examine the potential “dangerous cargo.”

It is not yet known how many people were on board or the content of the cargo.

