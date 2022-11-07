Ukrainian, EU leaders discuss aid, grain deal, further sanctions against Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday held a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss financial assistance to Ukraine, the grain deal and strengthening sanctions against Iran.

“Discussed macro-financial aid to Ukraine for the current year & 2023 with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Noted the importance of continuing the grain initiative for world food security. Discussed increasing sanctions & opposing actions of Iran, which supports aggression,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, von der Leyen announced that the EU will propose a financial support package for Ukraine for 2023, without specifying a specific date.

“Good to stay in close touch with Zelenskyy. Positive developments: we will propose this week the financial support package for Ukraine in 2023. The EU will be at Ukraine’s side for as long as it takes,” von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Türkiye and the UN managed to convince Russia to revert its decision to withdraw from the grain deal signed this summer, marking the end of a tense standoff that threatened to exacerbate the global food crisis.

With regards to Iran, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry pledged on Saturday "to take the toughest possible measures" to stop the use of Iranian weapons by Russia against Ukraine.

On the same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian acknowledged that Tehran provided drones to Russia, but said they were sent before the outbreak of the Ukraine war.