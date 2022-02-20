Ukrainian, French presidents discuss situation in Donbas

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on late Saturday said that he had an "urgent" talk with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over current situation in Donbas.

"Had an urgent conversation with President Emmanuel Macron. Informed about the aggravation on the frontline, our losses, the shelling of Ukrainian politicians & international journalists," Zelensky said on Twitter.

"Discussed the need and possible ways of immediate de-escalation & political-diplomatic settlement," he added.

Tensions have risen dramatically in eastern Ukraine this week, with a growing number of cease-fire violations, multiple shelling incidents, and evacuation of civilians from the pro-Russian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Western countries have accused Russia of amassing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, prompting fears that it could be planning a military offensive against its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any plan to invade Ukraine and instead accused Western countries of undermining Russia’s security through NATO’s expansion toward its borders.