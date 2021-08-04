Ukrainian police arrest man threatening to detonate grenade in gov't building

Vladimir Prokhnich could face up to 15 years in prison, says police chief.

Kyiv police on Wednesday arrested a man who entered Ukraine's main government building and threatened to detonate a grenade, the Interior Ministry said.

The man was identified as Vladimir Prokhnich, a veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The police arrived on the site, carried out an operation and neutralized him.

Head of the National Police Igor Klymenko told a news conference that Prokhnich was twice wounded while serving in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. He was said to be dissatisfied with the work of state bodies.

A criminal case has been opened and the perpetrator could face up to 15 years in prison, he added.

