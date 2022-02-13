Ukrainian president discusses security situation with French counterpart

The Ukrainian and French presidents discussed the security situation along the Ukrainian-Russian border via telephone on Saturday.

"Talked about the security situation and ways to intensify the peace process within N4 (Normandy format), the TCG (Trilateral Contact Group) activities. Discussed latest international talks. Appreciate Macron's personal involvement in de-escalation process," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

He also thanked Emmanuel Macron for his visit to Kyiv.

France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia came together under Normandy Format talks in 2014 after Russia's invasion of the Donbas region.

The Trilateral Contact Group consists of Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Tension between Ukraine and Russia

Moscow and Kyiv have been locked in conflict since hostilities in the eastern Donbas region broke out in 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

Russia has amassed thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears it could be planning another military offensive against the former Soviet republic.

The US and its allies have warned of an imminent attack and threatened Russia of "severe consequences."

Moscow, however, has denied it is preparing to invade Ukraine and said its troops are there for exercises.

Efforts by world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are afoot to resolve the row peacefully.

Turkiye has offered to host a peace summit between Putin and Zelensky.