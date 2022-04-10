The refugee influx from Ukraine to neighboring countries continues but in lesser numbers, as Ukrainians fleeing from war turn up at information centers in dozens.

A refugee information point at the Rzeszow train station in Poland still receives 60 to 100 people a day, according to a local official.

Captain Marcin Chudzik from local firefighting service told Anadolu Agency that people still arrive at the station in dozens, but in general the number of people coming from across the border is less than it was 2-3 weeks ago.

“Now, there are less people ... it used to be plenty of them. But today, around 50-60 people came here. The number at most now is around 100 people,” he said.

“They come here, for instance to take a shower … and sleep for one or two nights and go further in Poland and abroad.”

Chudzik said: “We have got two border crossings in Medyca and Korczowej, we have got one big camp. And as I said before, there are less people there.”

“The highest number in the beginning of the operation … the total number was around 1,000 a day, here,” he added.

Ukrainians fleeing war still arriving in Poland border towns

Poland has allowed millions of Ukrainians into the country so far. The arriving refugees are provided with free information, health care, and tickets to their final destinations.

Majority of the over 2.56 million Ukrainians, however, preferred to remain in the country. They are allowed to apply for a social security number and receive benefits, and also get access to the labor market and work if they choose to.

Rzeszow is a bigger border town and it saw hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians come, especially in the first three weeks of the conflict.

The civilian death toll in Russia-Ukraine war has climbed to 1,766 people with 2,383 others injured, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has said.

The total number of Ukrainians who fled the country since the start of the war on Feb. 24 has, meanwhile, crossed 4.4 million, according to the UN refugee agency.