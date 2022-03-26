'Unacceptable': France slams provocative tweet by Russian Embassy

France on Friday summoned Russia's envoy to Paris and raised objections concerning a provocative tweet that it termed "unacceptable."

Underlining that Paris strives to maintain dialogue with Moscow, the Foreign Ministry said such actions were completely inappropriate, the BFMTV news network reported.

The tweet was about caricatures showing Europeans in demeaning positions.

The now-deleted tweet was posted Thursday by the Russian Embassy, with the caption "Europe in 2022."

It showed a caricature of two figures marked with US and EU flags injecting a sick Europe with syringes marked "Russophobia," "Neo-Nazism," "sanctions," "COVID-19," "NATO" and "cancel culture."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of conducting an anti-Russia campaign, including against the country's culture.

Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said the tweet was a disgrace.