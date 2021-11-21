Unknown people attack Iran's Consulate General in Hamburg, Germany

Unidentified people attacked Iran’s Consulate General in Hamburg, Germany, local police said on Saturday.

Police in Hamburg said unidentified persons threw flammable materials at the iron gate of the consulate.

Smoke rose in the area where the consulate is located, while the fire was immediately extinguished, the statement said, noting that no one was injured in the incident.

Two people who fled the scene are being sought, it added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the attack on his country’s consulate general.

In a statement, Khatibzadeh called on the German government to take action to ensure the security of Iran's diplomatic missions in Germany under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.