Western Balkans concerned over Israeli bombing of Gaza

Demanding an immediate end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, people in Western Balkan countries expressed deep concerns over Israel’s attacks against Palestinians.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, residents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, and Kosovo said they are watching Israel's attacks on Palestinians in the occupied East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip with great concern.

Sedina Milavica, 59, from Bosnia's capital Sarajevo, said the events in Gaza reminds them of the 1992-1995 war days in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“No human heart should remain indifferent to the murder of innocent civilians. Let's think of our own family. Who would want to experience such a tragedy?” said Milavica.

Calling for an immediate end to Israeli attacks in Gaza, 27-year-old Merima Brekalovic said she is saddened by the events in Gaza.

Zdenko Muhar, a writer living in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, called for economic sanctions on Israel. “I oppose and condemn all kinds of wars and conflicts."

Milos Zivkovic from Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, said the conflict between Israel and Palestine has continued for years, emphasizing that the only solution is peace.

Marko Maksimovic, 19, said the images from Gaza are worrying and scary.

Montenegrin lawyer Milan Sekulic pointed out that there is no solution other than the end of conflict as soon as possible.

Ferki Munishi, 70, from Pristina said the war between Israelis and Palestinians is not equal and should end immediately.

“Buildings are bombed and destroyed. This is not the first time. The world does not react at all and the UN Security Council is doing nothing concrete,” said Munishi.

Kosovo opened its embassy in Jerusalem after establishing diplomatic relations with Israel in February.

After Israel attacked the Palestinians, Kosovo shared a statement through the Diaspora and the Foreign Ministry.

“As in every country, Israel has the right and obligation to protect its people against Hamas, who held Palestinian civilians hostage and fired over 2,000 rockets against civilians in its war. We mourn all the victims. We invite you to stay away from violence, end violence, and seek peaceful solutions,” it said.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women, and over 1,700 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian authorities.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.