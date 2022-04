A wildfire broke out in northern Greece on Monday burning several hectares of forest land, the country's fire department said.

The fire at the forest area in Mola Kaliva, Chalkidiki has not spread to residential areas so far.

It is still not known what caused the fire.

A team of 150 fire fighters and 45 fire engines are trying to put out the blaze along with volunteers from local municipalities.

However, strong winds are hampering the mission.