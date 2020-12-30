Three explosions rocked the Aden Airport in southern Yemen on Wednesday as the newly-formed Yemeni government arrived in the temporary capital, according to a government source.

The source, who preferred to remain unnamed, said one of the blasts likely occurred inside the reception hall for VIP guests, coinciding with the landing of a plane carrying members of the new government at the airport.

The source explained that the explosions took place before the members of the government got off the plane, without giving any further details.

So far, no information was yet available about the cause of the explosions, or whether there were any injuries.