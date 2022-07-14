4-way meeting ends in Istanbul on shipment of Ukrainian grain

The military delegations of Ankara, Kyiv, Moscow and UN representatives met Wednesday in Istanbul to discuss the shipment of grain and foodstuff.

The delegations tackled the safe shipment of the elements by sea that were held at Ukrainian ports amid the ongoing war with Russia, according to a statement by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The meeting continued for one and a half hours before reaching a conclusion.

Nearly 4,900 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN figures.

Over 15 million people have been forced to flee their homes, including more than 8.4 million that have fled to other countries.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said In a brief statement that its representatives prepared a package of proposals regarding the export of the Ukrainian grain that would be discussed at today's meeting in Istanbul.