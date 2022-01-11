Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Mediterranean Sea off southwest Cyprus

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Mediterranean Sea off the southwest coast of Cyprus island early Tuesday, Turkiye’s disaster management agency reported.

The quake took place at 04:07 a.m. local time (0107 GMT) about 215 kilometers (134 miles) off Turkiye’s Mersin province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It occurred at a depth of 5.06 kilometers (3.14 miles) below the surface, it added.

The quake was particularly felt on Cyprus island and in Turkiye’s Antalya, Mersin, Hatay, Adana, Isparta, Burdur and Konya provinces.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.