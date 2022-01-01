'Modular, prefabricated construction sector to thrive in 2022'

Modular and prefabricated construction market achieved to grow in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and negative developments around the world, said an executive committee member of Turkish construction company Dorce.

The sector will continue to improve in 2022 by pursuing the sustainability vision in line with the EU Green Agreement, Murat Kayaalp said in a statement issued by the company.

Increasing population and unplanned use of resources are dragging the world towards a point of no return, he said and cautioned that drought and dwindling fertile lands have begun to trigger mass migrations.

"Countries that saw this reality rolled up their sleeves and took the first big step.

"By 2050, a major reduction in global carbon emissions is targeted in this process, and all business fields will get their share from this transformation," he said.

Dorce showed it cares about this process quite much by participating in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Kayaalp asserted.

He recalled that the COP26 summit gathered all parties to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and announced to the world that 2022 should be a leap year of action.

Besides climate-driven migration, regional crises across the world in recent years will continue to trigger mass displacements, Kayaalp warned and said that it will be of great importance for all states to provide high-strength, affordable housing and facilities that can be dismantled and moved in a short time.

Dorce is one of the leading companies in emergency settlement field globally, he said, adding that the firm is trying to meet all the vital needs of more than 100,000 people in the modular prefabricated integrated living spaces in different regions of Turkiye.

With the integration of new generation, innovative and green materials into almost every sector, traditional construction methods have started to change rapidly, Kayaalp stated.

Steel, he said, is an important material as it is the only building material that can be recycled many times after use and does not lose its strength.

"Therefore, we can say that almost all of the materials used in the buildings we produce in our facility are recyclable."

Leaving a more livable world to future generations is not a choice but a necessity, he asserted.

"Our goal is to be carbon neutral by 2050."

He said Dorce is the first company in the sector to receive the carbon footprint declaration certificate, which is "the first and important step on the road to a great change."

Kayaalp also said the firm's works for completely transiting to renewable energy in production facility continues at full speed.

Dorce continues to provide added value to the countries where it has completed projects without compromising their environment- and human-oriented approach despite all the negativities.

"We have completed more than 40 projects for five different sectors last year, in total, we exported structures amounting to 64 football fields to more than 10 countries," he said.

In these structures, the firm has provided comfortable accommodation for 1,000 families and more than 35,000 employees affected by natural disasters, simultaneous treatment for 465 patients in a modern hospital, and education for more than 1,000 students.

"We achieved this with the determination and support of 3,500 employees from 27 different nationalities, which corresponds to a total of 3.4 million man/hours."