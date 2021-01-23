New phase in anti-terror op launched in eastern Turkey

A new phase of Turkey’s domestic counter-terrorism operation has been launched in the country’s east, expanding the country’s fight against terrorists, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Operation Eren-3 is moving forward in the Mt. Agri (English Mt. Ararat) region of the eastern Agri province with 59 operational teams, including over 1,000 personnel from the gendarmerie, police, and village guards.

On Jan. 11, Turkey launched Operation Eren in the Tendurek region of the eastern Agri and Van provinces to target terrorists there.

Turkey launched Operations Kapan and Yildirim in 2020 with the aim of eliminating the separatist terrorist PKK and clear the region of terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

AA