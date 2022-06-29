OECD secretary-general salutes Turkish educational achievements over past 2 decades

The head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) hailed Türkiye on Tuesday for its success in increasing the number of school enrolments as an example for regional countries.

"Over the past 2 decades #PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) shows Türkiye significantly improved school enrolments and outcomes, particularly for upper secondary students & girls," Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said in a tweet posted after his meeting with Turkish Education Minister Mahmut Ozer.

“More to do, but Türkiye’s success should be an inspiration for others in the region,” he added.