Over 1,440 irregular migrants held across Türkiye

Turkish security forces held a total of 1,441 irregular migrants, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Local units of police, gendarmerie, and coast guard, which fight against illegal migration, carried out the 9th "Peace Operation" (Huzur Operasyonu) across the country, the ministry said in a statement.

Nearly 40,000 security personnel participated in the operation that took place at 7,245 points.

During the operation, 60 organizers, including 38 foreign nationals, were detained. Also, 788 wanted persons, including 42 foreign nationals, were identified.

Security forces captured four unlicensed hunting rifles, four unlicensed pistols, blank pistols, 170 bullets, various amounts of narcotics, 4,927 packages of illegal cigarettes and 27 illegal mobile phones.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives.

Türkiye, which already hosts 4 million refugees – more than any country in the world – is taking new security measures both within and on borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.