Turkey arrests 5 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

Turkish security forces nabbed at least five Daesh/ISIS terror suspects in operations launched to prevent terror activities ahead of the New Year holiday, security sources said on Tuesday.

In the central Kayseri province, counter-terror teams began operations against suspects who had entered the country illegally and were suspected of carrying out terrorist activities in Syria and Iraq.

The five suspects -- all Syrian and Iraqi nationals -- were arrested in simultaneous operations carried out at different locations, the sources said.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror organization multiple times. It has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.