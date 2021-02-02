Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized at least 10 PKK terrorists in an air operation in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

“As a result of the coordination between the Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization, 10 PKK terrorists detected in northern Iraq’s Qandil region were neutralized in an air operation,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

AA